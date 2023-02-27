- Advertisement -

Last Saturday, millions of Nigerians went to the poll to vote for the next competent leader of the country because president Buhari’s 8-year tenure brought them nothing but sorrow and pain.

From fuel and naira scarcity to rampant kidnappings and a whole lot of activities which make the country a large crime scene.

Prior to D-day, many Nigerians have vowed to vote out the All Progressive Congree (APC) and bring in peter Obi who has a track record of competency.

A woman who visited her polling unit to vote on Saturday, February 25 ended up crying because she claimed to have made a mistake.

The Punch reports that she wept bitterly after mistakenly voting for the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC).

In a video making the rounds online, she could be seen weeping uncontrollably and when she was questioned, she said she made a mistake while casting her vote.

The incident was said to have happened at polling unit 047, Kubwa Primary School, Federal Capital Territory in the morning.

