Renowned Nollywood actor Moses Armstrong has been arrested by the police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

He was arrested on Thursday, June 16 by officers of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command following a complaint made against him.

The national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, confirmed Armstrong’s arrest. He described the case as “a very serious one”.

Rollas said it is being handled by the First Lady of the state, Martha Udom Emmanuel through her Family Empowerment and Youth Re-Orientation Path Initiative.

The AGN president added that the organisation will not condone such a crime.

Rollas said: “To get involved with a child as young as 16 years, is not something I and the association I represent, would stand for.

“This is a very sad development involving a member of ours, but I wouldn’t want to comment any further on this case.”

Armstrong, until his arrest was a Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel. He lost his wife and colleague, Rita Armstrong in 2018.