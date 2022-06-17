type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNigeria NewsNigerian actor Moses Armstrong arrested for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl
Nigeria News

Nigerian actor Moses Armstrong arrested for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl

By Kweku Derrick
Moses Armstrong arrested
Moses Armstrong
- Advertisement -

Renowned Nollywood actor Moses Armstrong has been arrested by the police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

He was arrested on Thursday, June 16 by officers of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command following a complaint made against him.

The national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, confirmed Armstrong’s arrest. He described the case as “a very serious one”.

Rollas said it is being handled by the First Lady of the state, Martha Udom Emmanuel through her Family Empowerment and Youth Re-Orientation Path Initiative.

The AGN president added that the organisation will not condone such a crime.

Rollas said: “To get involved with a child as young as 16 years, is not something I and the association I represent, would stand for.

“This is a very sad development involving a member of ours, but I wouldn’t want to comment any further on this case.”

Armstrong, until his arrest was a Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel. He lost his wife and colleague, Rita Armstrong in 2018.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, June 17, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    77.4 ° F
    77.4 °
    77.4 °
    88 %
    3.2mph
    20 %
    Sat
    77 °
    Sun
    82 °
    Mon
    82 °
    Tue
    80 °
    Wed
    77 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News