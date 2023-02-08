Nigerian bank staff run for their lives, scale wall to escape from angry customers

- Advertisement -

Some bank staff had to run for their lives following the turmoil in Nigeria over the new banknotes.

The Central Bank has introduced new bank notes ahead of Nigeria’s election, and there has been a mad rush at the banks for them.

Most of these aggrieved customers who are yet to receive their bank notes have besieged their banks as they make unending demands for the notes.

Following that most local banks are overburdened with demands and are unable to meet them.

In a video making the rounds on social media, some bank staff are seen running away from these angry customers who had trooped into the banking hall to attack them.

Nigerians can be seen standing in huge ATM lines for hours at a time, while some resort to sleeping over to get a space the next day.

As some residents have invaded banks to harm both the bank’s property and that of its employees, more violent and dramatic reactions have also been documented.

Nigeria: Bank staff scale wall as they are chased by angry customers for their money pic.twitter.com/czmXycnUiX — GHPage (@ghpage_com) February 8, 2023

Some bank employees had resorted to using a ladder to scale the fence in order to avoid being physically assaulted by irate customers.

Although the exact location of the incident is unknown, a popular web video shows the personnel taking turns to scale a barrier.