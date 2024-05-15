Nigerian boxer dies right after receiving heavy punch in first-ever professional bout

London-based Nigerian-British boxer Sherif Lawal has tragically passed away following a head injury sustained during his professional debut.

The 29-year-old boxer was knocked down by a blow to the head from his Portuguese opponent, Malam Varela, during the fourth round of a scheduled six-round middleweight fight at the Harrow Leisure Centre in London, UK.

Lawal received immediate medical attention from paramedics after the referee stopped the fight, and he was swiftly taken to the hospital. Despite efforts to save him, Lawal succumbed to his injuries.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) expressed condolences to Lawal’s family, describing his passing as tragic. They posted on social media, extending sympathies to Lawal’s family and acknowledging the impact of his loss on the boxing community.

Warren Boxing Management also shared its condolences on social media, expressing sadness at Lawal’s passing and offering support to his family, friends, and coaches during this difficult time.

Lawal’s death has deeply affected the boxing community, serving as a stark reminder of the risks associated with the sport.