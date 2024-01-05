Nigerian chef challenges Ghana’s Chef Faila as she sets to cook for 8 days nonstop

- Advertisement -

The culinary world is witnessing an unprecedented surge in ambitious feats as chefs from across the globe strive to leave an indelible mark on the prestigious Guinness World Records.



Failatu Abdul Razak’s ongoing cooking marathon in Ghana, with her sights set on breaking the record for the longest cooking marathon, is now facing a potential challenge from Nigerian-born chef Beauty Obasuyi.



This new development adds an exciting dimension to the culinary marathon as chefs vie not only for personal achievement but also to reclaim the title for Africa.



Beauty Obasuyi, a renowned Nigerian chef and the founder of Naija Jollof Toronto restaurant in Canada, has announced her bold plan to cook for eight consecutive days.



Her ambitious challenge is set to take place from January 10 to January 18, aiming not only to surpass Failatu Abdul Razak’s intended record but also to reclaim the Guinness World Record title for Africa.

READ ALSO: “I’ll put Akufo Addo to shame if I don’t break the cookathon record – Chef Faila speaks with tears in her eyes (Video)

Chef Beauty’s determination to bring the Guinness World Record title back to Africa reflects not only her ambition but also her commitment to showcasing the rich and diverse flavors of African cuisine on the global stage.



This culinary duel introduces a friendly competition between chefs, each driven by a passion for culinary excellence and a desire to highlight the vibrancy of African gastronomy.

Meanwhile, in Ghana, Failatu Abdul-Razak is currently undertaking a remarkable culinary marathon at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.



Her initial goal was to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, starting on January 1, 2024, and intending to finish on January 5, 2024.

However, she has recently adjusted her plans, expressing her determination to go beyond 200 hours, showcasing her culinary prowess to the world.

It’s noteworthy to mention that Ugandan chef Dorcus Mirembe, also known as Mama D, has already surpassed the previous Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon but waiting for official confirmation from Guinness World Records.



Mama D’s achievement adds to the growing list of African chefs making waves on the global culinary stage.

READ ALSO: Anyone who tries to break my cook-a-thon Guinness World Record will find it difficult – Chef Faila speaks (Video)