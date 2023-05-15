Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci breaks Guinness World Record for ‘longest cooking time’

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, has broken the Guinness World Record for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual”.

The chef, on Monday morning, smashed the 87 hours 45 minutes record set by now-former Guinness World Record holder, Lata Tondon.



Hilda launched into the competition on Thursday at exactly 4pm when she put on her cooker.

Hilda carries on despite having broken the record as she aims to cook for 96 hours, setting a new world record as the first human on earth to spend such an amount of time cooking.





This is even as Nigerians stood by her despite a heavy downpour in the wee hours of Monday.

Below are some of the reactions from inspired social media users…

Breaking: I have officially break The Record Set By An Indian For The Longest Cooking Hour



CONGRATULATIONS TO ME😭🥹



RECORD BROKEN ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9Zl0dde3l0 — Hilda Baci’s Cookathon fan page (@HildaBacicookk) May 15, 2023

She did it and she is about to set a new record! Wow! What an inspiring young lady!🥹#Hildabaccicookathon pic.twitter.com/EWdyLqTyB7 — Obaa Abena🥰😚 (@realkarthy) May 15, 2023

I’m so proud of Hilda Baci !! 💃🏾💃🏾. New Guinness World Record Holderrr — Nkeosenyem (@omenaebele) May 15, 2023

Hilda Baci, weldone👍🙏👏👏🫱 — Jafar Amedu (@AmeduJafar) May 15, 2023

Now the day is over. 100hrs no easy! Congratulations to Hilda Baci for setting another Guiness World Record.



Everybody thank for coming, safe journey back home. pic.twitter.com/dTXerXlaM9 — OHF (@BusyCerebrum) May 15, 2023