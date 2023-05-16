- Advertisement -

A Nigerian chef named Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, has set a new world record for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual”.

She entered the cooking project Thursday, May 11, 2023, aiming to beat the current record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set by Indian chef Lata Tandon in 2019.

Baci, 27, cooked over 100 different dishes since turning on her cooker at 15:00 GMT on Thursday and brought the challenge to an end Monday night, 15 May, 2023.

She finally turned off the flame under her pot after cooking non-stop for 100 hours and 40 minutes to set a new Guinness World Record.

Initially, she planned to cook for 96 hours – until 15:00GMT on Monday.

But the crowd camped outside the venue cheered and persuaded her to keep going until she hit the 100-hour mark.

Guinness World Records says it is reviewing the evidence before saying if she has broken the record.

Though no officials of the organisation are at the venue in the upmarket area of Lekki in Lagos, CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the event.

She cooked mostly Nigerian meals, such as jollof rice, as well as different types of rice and pasta, and has also made akara – a popular street food made from deep-fried mashed beans. The food were handed out to invited guests.

She was allowed one assistant at a time, and took a five-minute break each hour, or the equivalent over several hours.

Facts about Hilda Baci and her cooking marathon you probably did not know