A Nigerian family organised a surprise birthday party for their dear father when he turned a year older but he did not seem pleased with the gesture.

In a fast-trending video on social media, the man could be seen giving members of his family a stern and disgusting look.

He was led into a room where everyone was waiting with gifts, flowers and a saxophonist who serenaded him with happy birthday tunes.

All the gestures were apparently not enough to warm his heart as he refused to smile and collected a bouquet of flowers with reluctance.

Everyone kept smiling and probably wondered why he gave a stale reaction to the amazing surprise.

Watch the video below:

The video, however, elicited mixed reactions from netizens. See some comments as you scroll.

@sysadmin_exe wrote, “Lol! Fathers of my fathers generation?! You think he is not feeling it? Watch him brag to his friends later about what his family did for him. Village people will even hear. I don’t know why they won’t just soften up in front of family.”

@Olaofearth, “He no dey tolerate nonsense”.

@oladyussuf, “Maybe he just wake up