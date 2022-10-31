Nigerian designer unveils burnt outfit design selling for $8900

Yomi Casuals is a Nigerian fashion designer who has introduced and unveiled the burnt outfit design.

The burnt outfit design which is a novel is selling for $8900 for just a shirt.

The shirt was purposefully designed to look like a real burnt attire.

Speaking about the burnt outfit, Yomi Casuals wrote:

“Exclusively made for HIM. Please tag that celebrity that will k!ll this look…..??PRICE : $8900.”

Check out photos…

Bibbucky reacted: To SA calling Nigeria a drug country Nigeria sell drugs to make huge money SA buy drugs to commit crimes , kidnapping rapping,shop& banks breaking Smart people always make smart choice

Mr Bawa wrote: The useless section of the green white green will come and defend it werey oloribruku

Henssia wrote: Only Balenciaga can get away with this. Be serious