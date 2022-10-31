Nigerian designer unveils burnt outfit design selling for $8900

Yomi Casuals is a Nigerian fashion designer who has introduced and unveiled the burnt outfit design.
The burnt outfit design which is a novel is selling for $8900 for just a shirt.
The shirt was purposefully designed to look like a real burnt attire.
Speaking about the burnt outfit, Yomi Casuals wrote:
“Exclusively made for HIM. Please tag that celebrity that will k!ll this look…..??PRICE : $8900.”
Check out photos…
Henssia wrote: Only Balenciaga can get away with this. Be serious