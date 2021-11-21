- Advertisement -

A 21-year-old Nigerian Disc Jockey, Abesin Michelle, who reportedly drowned at a popular beach in the Lekki area of Lagos State has been found alive.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, November 18, 2021, a few minutes after she posted a video of her outing to Instagram.

It was gathered that Michelle, who was at the beach in the company of her siblings and a friend, went into the water to make videos when she was suddenly swept away by the ocean. Her sister took to Instagram to break the news.

Barely 24 hours after Michelle’s disappearance, her sister, Stella went live on Instagram to show that she has been retrieved alive from the ocean, with the Disc Jockey seen dusting sand from her body in the video.

Eyewitnesses in the video expressed their shock over the re-emergence of DJ Michelle as they disclosed that no one has ever been recovered from the beach alive. To their disbelief, they haven’t seen such a thing before.

This account by the stunned eyewitnesses has since raised doubts about Michelle’s purported drowning.

However, Nigerian investigative journalist Dr. Kemi Olunloyo has claimed that the fast-rising DJ faked her death just for clout and social media followers.

Proposing a punishment for such a crime, she said the DJ must be arrested and made to serve jail time like Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, who spent one week on remand for faking his death by falsifying a gunshot attack on him via social media.

