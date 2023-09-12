Here we go: Nigerian football club signs young player for just GH31

- Advertisement -

A Nigeria football named Hottenham FC has signed young and industrious Abdulhamid Sabo for a meagre fee of 31 Ghana cedis.

The Football Club based in the northern part of Nigeria, Hottenham Football Club, signed Abdulhamid Sabo for just two thousand Naira.

The club plays in the Babura Local Government Football Association League, Jigawa State.

Confirming the deal, Aliyu Eloquent posted on his Facebook page, “Officially, ABDULHAMID SABO (ABUT) join AREWA UNITED from HOTTENHAM. With a fees of (N2000). The deal is done.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians have reacted to the deal, calling it a ‘great deal.’ While some saw the deal as a welcome development, others queried the transfer fee.

A Facebook User, Adejoh Ernest said that, “What a great deal. Congratulations”

Another user Jafar Zumar added that, “wetin be this useless deal”

One Kabiru Saleh, who was shocked at the ridiculously low transfer fee, said, “Only 2k?”