Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo set to marry, pre-wedding photos drop

By Kweku Derrick
Wedding bells are ringing as renowned Nigerian Gospel musician Mercy Chinwo has announced she is getting married to her heartthrob.

The ‘Na You Dey Reign” hitmaker shared the news of her engagement with her fans and followers on the afternoon of Thursday, June 23.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared her pre-wedding photos with her finance Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa of The Waterbrook Church.

Mercy, who is excited about the next phase of her life, said she feels blessed to be tying the knot with her man.

“I am blessed to be blessed with @theofficialblessed. The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real I love you Sweet,” She wrote on Instagram.

Pastor Blessed also echoed how excited he is about starting a new phase with his love, writing: “I’m the man the Lord showed Mercy. @mercychinwo thanks for saying YES! I LOVE YOU DEARLY !.”

Check out photos from their engagement shoot below

A plethora of congratulatory messages have inundated the comment session of the photos Mercy Chinwo shared.

