Renowned Nigerian gospel musician Osinachi Nwachukwu known for her feature on the popular song “Ekwueme” has been confirmed dead.

The singer is said to have died on Friday after a long battle with throat cancer. It is gathered that she has been on life support for the past two months.

Osinachi who is known for her angelic voice was famous for the hit song Ekwueme by Prospa Ochimana, released in 2017.

Her shocking demised has shaken up the gospel and Christian fraternity as many people have reacted to it.

Right through her career as a gospel singer, she has featured in some popular gospel songs like “Nara Ekele” by Pastor Paul Enenche (Dunamis, Abuja) and “You no dey use me play” by Emma.