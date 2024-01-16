Nigerian guy on 200-hour ironing marathon gives up after ironing for 142 hours

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man identified as Dauda Abdulfata on Tuesday stopped his 200-hour ironing marathon after he reached 142 hours.

Dauda began his goal to break the Guinness World Record for the longest ironing marathon and started the marathon last Wednesday morning.

Dauda was heard saying he took the decision because continuing the marathon would jeopardise his health.

His goal is to break the existing record of 100 hours held by Gareth Sander of the United Kingdom.

Gareth Sanders, 28, a cleaning company manager, broke the world record for non-stop ironing after ironing around 2,000 items and going flat-out for nearly 100 hours in 2015.