Nigerian kidnappers torture Ghanaian lady

By Armani Brooklyn
Ama Serwaa Konadu

A worrying video that has since gone viral on social media shows a Ghanaian woman being tortured by a set of Nigerian kidnappers as they demand GHS 500,000 from her family.

As confirmed, the woman in the heartbreaking video is a 39-year-old hairdresser who comes from a small town called Asiakwa in the Eastern region of Ghana.

In the video, Ama Serwaa Konadu can be seen with her hands tied with a piece of cloth in her mouth while the kidnappers beat her with a machete.

Ama Serwaa Konadu - GhPage

She can be seen profusely bleeding, but the kidnappers continued with the assault.

Reports also have that the incident happened 3 days ago, which is 27th April, 2025.

Commentary surrounding the devastating incident alleges that she had been missing for more than a week after leaving home to buy supplies for her business.

In the video, one of the kidnappers also warned the family that if the ransom is not paid, he would be forced to sell her body parts to make more money.

The incident is said to have happened in Delta State in Nigeria.

Unfortunately, due to our website’s policy, we can’t share the video here, but you can click on the link below to watch it.

