Nigerian ladies have reduced rape cases in Ghana, it will affect us if the government sacks them- man says

By Mzta Churchill

A Ghanaian man has stated emphatically that he doesn’t support the idea of the governemtn of Ghana sacking Nigerians.

The young man made the shocking disclosure during an interview sighted by Gh Page.

He stated that, he admits the fact that with the arrival of Nigerians, crimes have escalated to an extremely worrisome level.

However, the young man said that he is totally against the idea of sending Nigerians back to their country, stating that their girls have reduced rape cases in Ghana.

In buttressing his assertion, the young man said that following the arrival of Nigerian girls, getting sex has become cheap.

He noted that, with as low as 15 Ghana Cedis a man in Ghana can satisfy themselves sexually, which has in the long run reduced rape cases in Ghana.

