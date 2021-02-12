Frustrated lady hits the street with cardboard to beg for job, stirs massive reaction

A bold Nigerian Lady has has taken a desperate action by going on to the street to showcase herself with her qualification to potential employers.

She held on a placard with her which read out her intention and all necessary qualifications and contacts in search of a job on the street of Abuja.

Her action has triggered a massive social media reaction as many have shared photos of her move on their social media pages sympathizing with her and hoping something good comes her way.

The young lady with the name Egbohaghe Victoria on tuesday 9th Feb took to the street of Abuja with the Placard boldly written “I need a job” She spelt out her qualification saying she has BSc international relations.

Pictures of her move emerged on social media which got many people amazed and reposted the picture to go viral.

Twitter user @Tvaninks shared the photo on twiiter which generated over 15,000 comment and over 20, 000 reactions within an hour.

