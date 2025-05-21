type here...
Nigerian lady caught stealing iphone 13 promax in Ghana

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady Crying Iphone 13 promax

A Nigerian lady faced public humiliation in Ghana after she was caught stealing an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The incident which is currently trending on TikTok showed the beautiful lady seated with her face covered in shame.

In the background, another woman could be heard accusing her of theft, saying, “Nigerian girl steal o, she thief iPhone 13 Pro Max.”

The woman then slapped the accused and ordered her to uncover her face so it could be captured on camera.

The video has quickly gone viral and prompted a wave of reactions from concerned netizens in the comment section.

See some reactions below:

Btwinslosh: “my instinct is telling me they set this girl up.”

Fluxy Babe: “If nah ur sister u go get mind record her post ?????.”

Eminent isong: “is she the first or is she going to be the last ,why post her here ??.”

Esther Azubeike: “If you really want to wait for her madm you for no video her and post why.”

DRACO: “toto no sell again na to tidy iPhones abi? just they disgrace us.”

DC Pablo ???????: “E no go better for this woman that posted this video ?????.”

Mr Kent: “She is not angry because she stole the phone, but the lady speaking and hitting the girl is angry because of the girl’s nationality.”

Watch the video below to know more…

Agradaa & Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty sues Nana Agradaa

Chinwendu

Husband beats wife to death in Edo

