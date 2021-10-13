type here...
GhPageEntertainmentNigerian lady collapses and foams after drinking Dettol during ‘Alcohol’ challenge
Entertainment

Nigerian lady collapses and foams after drinking Dettol during ‘Alcohol’ challenge

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian woman nearly lost her life after taking part in the ongoing Alcohol challenge trending on social media.

The trend was started mainly by Nigerians following the release of the song by Afrobeats artiste, Joeboy.

Viral videos shared on TikTok captures people soaking themselves in water, alcoholic beverages, palm oil, milk and other contents.

But in an unimaginable twist to take her challenge to the next level, one lady decided to consume antiseptic product, Dettol.

Shortly after the daring move, the young lady was seen in a separate video battling for her life while struggling to breathe.

She was captured foaming from the mouth whiles some persons believed to be her friends were seen trying to resuscitate her using water.

Watch the video below

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Accra
few clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
74 %
2.6mph
20 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News