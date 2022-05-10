type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNigeria NewsNigerian lady reportedly poisoned to death by her ‘madam’ in Russia
Nigeria News

Nigerian lady reportedly poisoned to death by her ‘madam’ in Russia

By Kweku Derrick
Omos Lara dead in Russia
- Advertisement -

A Nigerian businesswoman based in Russia has been reported dead under a suspicious circumstance, inciting calls for justice from her friends.

Omos Lara who resides in Ryazan, according to multiple sources, is alleged to have died after ingesting a poisonous substance but her friends believe there’s more to the issue.

Friends say Omos used to work with a Russian lady called Lisa who is “notorious for torturing her ex-employees” before setting out to fend for herself.

They suspect she has a hand in Omos’ death.

A source said; “There are videos of Lisa and her daughter t0rturing other black girls who decide to leave their business.

Albeit the hospital report says Omo died of p#isoning, we need the Nigerian Embassy in Russia to demand a full-fledged investigation into her death.

We need Justice for Omos. This isn’t the first time a black girl is being killed in a matter of months.”

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, May 10, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    70 %
    1.3mph
    75 %
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News