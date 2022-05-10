- Advertisement -

A Nigerian businesswoman based in Russia has been reported dead under a suspicious circumstance, inciting calls for justice from her friends.

Omos Lara who resides in Ryazan, according to multiple sources, is alleged to have died after ingesting a poisonous substance but her friends believe there’s more to the issue.

Friends say Omos used to work with a Russian lady called Lisa who is “notorious for torturing her ex-employees” before setting out to fend for herself.

They suspect she has a hand in Omos’ death.

A source said; “There are videos of Lisa and her daughter t0rturing other black girls who decide to leave their business.

“Albeit the hospital report says Omo died of p#isoning, we need the Nigerian Embassy in Russia to demand a full-fledged investigation into her death.

“We need Justice for Omos. This isn’t the first time a black girl is being killed in a matter of months.”