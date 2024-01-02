Nigerian lady who challenged Afua Asantewaa in the Sing-A-Thon disqualified; Here’s why

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady, Jazmine Sing who predicted doom for Afua Asantewaa regarding her quest to become the record holder for the longest singing marathon held by an individual has reportedly been disqualified.



Recall that a few days ago, a video which went viral and was sighted by our outfit on the Facebook page of Celebrities Buzz showed the pretty TikToker looking visibly angry and hurling invectives at some people who had joined her TikTok live video.



Even though she did not directly mention the name of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, she remarked that persons supporting the Ghanaian can pray and fast yet she will not be named as the new record holder for the longest singing marathon.

According to a piece of exclusive information that has been made available on our desks, Jazmine Singz didn’t even officially apply to Guiness World Records for her singathon attempt.

As revealed by a close insider, she began her own fake Guiness World Record singathon just to chase clout on social media.

From what we have gathered, Guiness World Records knew nothing about Jazmine’s singathon attempt making her automatically disqualified

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Afua Asantewaa has submitted her pieces of evidence including;

Guide to Your Evidence.

2. Cover letter template.

3. Witness statement template.

4. Timekeeper statement template.

5. Steward statement template.

6. Endurance marathon log book template.

7. Collection Record Inventory.

Guide to evidence

This document contains all the important information needed to prepare you on the road to gathering and submitting your evidence.

It includes information regarding witnesses, timekeepers, stewards and the use of log books. It also has guidance for producing better video and photographic evidence.

Cover letter template

A cover letter is required for ALL records. This is your opportunity to provide Guinness World Records with a clear overview of your record attempt.

It’s a final summary before submitting your evidence, as it will provide a road map for our records management team when evaluating the accompanying evidence.

Witness Statement

Every record attempt requires a minimum of two witnesses. Witnesses must complete this statement.

Timekeeper statement template

Records involving timeframes or based on speed will require timekeepers to be present. Timekeepers must complete these statements

Steward statement template

For a mass participation records we require stewards to supervise groups of up to 50 participants. Stewards must complete these statements.

Endurance Marathon Log template

This template is for “longest marathon” records only. Any other records that require logbooks will require you to create your own.

Correction record template

This template is to be filled out whilst the assessment and count of a collection is made. It ensures all the key details relating to each item are logged. Please fill out this document in full when attempting a collection record.

We are hopeful that Afua Asantewaa and Ghana at large will emerge victorious after providing all the aforementioned information to Guiness World Records.

The current, reigning world record holder for the longest singing marathon (sing-a-thon) in the Guinness Book of Records, is Indian national Sunil Waghmare who set a 105 hours mark way back in 2012.