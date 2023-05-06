- Advertisement -

A video showing a Nigerian legal practitioner watching a series of adult films on his cell phone in a courthouse has surfaced on social media, stirring mixed reactions among users.

The footage captured by a court attendant was shared on Twitter by a user with the handle @RealOlaudah who revealed that the incident happen at the Ogun State High Court.

According to him, the unidentified barrister was neck-deep in his phone while court was in session as though he was trying to access pertinent information to tender in court.

But to his surprise, the law practitioner was shamelessly scrolling through a page filled with sex videos.

The video then pans to the front of the courtroom where a state emblem is seen hanging on the wall – which gives some sort of credence to the video and the environment it was taken.

