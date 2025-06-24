type here...
News

Nigerian man discovered dead in a hotel room

By Armani Brooklyn
Woman crying and dead body

NIGERIA – A man identified as Louis Nwachukwu has died under unclear circumstances in a hotel located in the Mpape area of Abuja.

According to preliminary reports, Louis checked into the hotel with a woman identified as Helen Raymond.

Hotel staff say the duo arrived together and showed no signs of distress or conflict before the incident.

Helen, who is now assisting police with investigations, claims that after she and Louis had sexual intercourse, he fell asleep and never woke up.

Woman crying and dead body

“I tried to wake him, but he was unresponsive,” she stated.

Alarmed by his condition, she reportedly notified hotel’s management who then contacted the police and emergency medical services.

Medical responders arrived at the scene and confirmed Louis Nwachukwu was already dead.

His body has since been deposited at a local morgue pending an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Twitter Screenshot - GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Tamale accident victims

Photos of the newlyweds who died in Tamale accident

Osaro Festus

Lady found buried in shallow grave after visiting man she met online

GhPageNews

TODAY

Tuesday, June 24, 2025
29.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Photos of Dutchess Dior

Dutchess Dior

“All my 12 kids are dead” – 86-year-old TikToker Aberewa Ntua reveals

Aberewa Ntua

Tamale: Newlywed couple die in an accident

Tamale Accident

Man unalives neighbour who kept asking him when he will get married 

Ashanti Region: Man found dead in girlfriend's room after sleeping over

Video of another man chopping Balthazar’s wife wotowoto pops up

Balthazar-Ebang-Engonga-wife-leak
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways