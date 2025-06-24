Nigerian man discovered dead in a hotel room

NIGERIA – A man identified as Louis Nwachukwu has died under unclear circumstances in a hotel located in the Mpape area of Abuja.

According to preliminary reports, Louis checked into the hotel with a woman identified as Helen Raymond.

Hotel staff say the duo arrived together and showed no signs of distress or conflict before the incident.

Helen, who is now assisting police with investigations, claims that after she and Louis had sexual intercourse, he fell asleep and never woke up.

“I tried to wake him, but he was unresponsive,” she stated.

Alarmed by his condition, she reportedly notified hotel’s management who then contacted the police and emergency medical services.

Medical responders arrived at the scene and confirmed Louis Nwachukwu was already dead.

His body has since been deposited at a local morgue pending an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.