Nigerian man to dump girlfriend after seeing her for the first time without makeup

A Nigerian man has been left in shock after seeing his girlfriend for the first time without makeup.

The man who remains anonymous was so devasted by his lady’s real looks that he had to share the terror with someone else.

In a message to Nigerian psychologist and ”love doctor” Adejoro Olumofin, the distraught man recounted his experience with his girlfriend.

He spoke about how the lady, who he has been seeing for 4 months, came for a sleep over and revealed the ”beast” behind the mask of makeup she has been wearing.

In his own words, the lady looked like a village actress and he even compared her to his grandmother who lives in the village.

SEE POST BELOW:

Nigerian man girlfriend makeup

It is a known fact that beauty today could be bought with women spending money on wigs, makeup and all kinds of dresses.

It’s easy for any man to be deceived by these things and the Nigerian man in question is the latest victim.