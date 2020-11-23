Nigerian man rejects huge cash gift after returning a lost wallet loaded with money

With all negativity going on in Nigeria and the world at large, we sometimes get blinded that we don’t realise that there are still some very genuine people out there.

A Nigerian man has proven that indeed the world is not rid of very honest people who will go to extreme lengths to give hope to humanity.

A Facebook user has unfolded the story of how a man returned his lost wallet to him and refused to accept a token of N10,000 in appreciation.

Nonso Oguejiofor explained how he carelessly dropped his wallet on a bus and realised it after he had hopped on a tricycle heading home.

The incident which happened on Friday, November 20, 2020, got Nonso really stressed out because he had lost some very important cards along with a lot of money.

The Good Samaritan by name Charles Chigbogwu although not on social media, took a neighbour’s phone and contacted Nonso to come to get his wallet after he had picked it up from the bus.

According to Charles, he took the owner of the wallet’s Voters ID and made sure the name, his face and his hometown as indicated on the card corresponded to the information Nonso gave him as they spoke.

Nonso took to Facebook to speak of his experience and his account read, ”Something happened a few minutes ago that made me still have HOPE in our country. I used public transport to go home from the office on Friday due to traffic. On getting down from one of the Buses, I realised that my wallet was missing as I was about entering Keke to my house. I rushed back to the Bus Stop, the Bus was gone. It was a bad feeling cos I knew it wasn’t a pickpocket but carelessness. Just this afternoon, This young man named Charles Chigbogwu, even though He’s not on Social Media used his neighbour’s account to send me this message. This he achieved matching my name, my face and my hometown as is on my Voters Card in the Wallet. I called his number as requested, lo and behold he described everything in the wallet intact to the last N1 (mind you, there’s a huge sum of money in it). I went to meet him, to my utmost surprise, He blatantly refused to take 10k I offered him, insisting that He did what He did for humanity sake and not for rewards. Guys, I’m still dumbfounded. We still have Angels in Human form in Nigeria?”

SEE POST BELOW:

Nigerian man wallet

Undoubtedly, there are still some very great people out there. The fact that Charles refused to take the N10K gift proves he genuinely wanted to help a brother.