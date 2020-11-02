Nigerian men are the best – Efia Odo declares as she flaunts new lover for the month of November

Efia Odo has declared Nigerian men as the best so far after falling in the arms of one. The actress and vixen said this after flaunting her new lover for the month of November.

It seems Efia Odo takes delight in changing men every now and then. What’s making the waves is her remarks after posing in a loved up photos with her new ‘lover’.

In a two separate photos, Efia Odo’s caption gave a clear indication that she has found great taste in Nigerian men hence choosing them over Ghanaian men.

Posting one of their loved-up photos, her caption reads: “My love for Nigerian men had increased”.

See photo;

Efia Odo

Efia posted photo of her new boyfriend on Snapchat with caption “new month new man“.

efia-odo-and-new-boyfriend2

And in another Instagram comment, she wrote: “Omo Nigerian men are the best so far”.

See photo;