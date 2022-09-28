- Advertisement -

Nigerian musician Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon popularly known as Reekado Banks has announced the death of his mother.

In a post on Instagram, the ‘Ozumba Mbadiwe’ hitmaker shared the sad news and implore the public to pray for his family.

“It is with Heavy heart that we announce the passing of our wife, mother, grandmother, sister, confidant and friend. Dorcas Olubunmi Solomon is survived by her husband, sisters, children and grandchildren.

We implore the general public to keep us in prayers at this difficult time“, the musician shared on social media.

See post below;

The cause of death is currently unknown but, it’s obvious the musician is heartbroken from the passing of his beloved mother.