Nigeria News
Nigeria News

Nigerian musician Reekado Banks loses his mother

By Lizbeth Brown
Reekado Banks and mother
Nigerian musician Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon popularly known as Reekado Banks has announced the death of his mother.

In a post on Instagram, the ‘Ozumba Mbadiwe’ hitmaker shared the sad news and implore the public to pray for his family.

It is with Heavy heart that we announce the passing of our wife, mother, grandmother, sister, confidant and friend. Dorcas Olubunmi Solomon is survived by her husband, sisters, children and grandchildren.

We implore the general public to keep us in prayers at this difficult time“, the musician shared on social media.

See post below;

Reekado Banks post

The cause of death is currently unknown but, it’s obvious the musician is heartbroken from the passing of his beloved mother.

    Source:Ghpage

