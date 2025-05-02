Nigerian nurse based in the UK found dead in her apartment

The internet is currently mourning the tragic death of a Nigerian nurse identified as Miriam.

As reported, the beautiful nurse was found dead in her apartment in Leeds, United Kingdom.

The heartbreaking discovery was made after days of silence prompted concern from her friends.

As confirmed, Miriam’s last work shift was on Sunday of last week.

READ ALSO: Photos of Ama Serwaa’s kidnappers

When a friend attempted to contact her starting that same Sunday and received no response, a missing person report was filed with the police.

Sadly, authorities later found Miriam deceased in her room.

Details surrounding the circumstances of her death are currently unknown.

However, reports indicate that Miriam had recently returned to the UK from Nigeria after her introduction ceremony, a traditional first step towards marriage.

Her partner had not yet joined her in Leeds at the time of her passing.

READ ALSO: Police rescues Ama Serwaa & other victims