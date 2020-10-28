Nigerian Pastor and his congregants hit the streets campaigning for Donald Trump

A Nigerian Pastor may have gotten his priorities twisted as he and his congregants took to the streets embarking on a prayer walk in support of Donald Trump.

Most Revered Professor Daddy Hezekiah(MFI) today went on a prayer walk for Donald Trump at Onitsha in Anambra State, Nigeria.

At a time when protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) have swept Nigeria and even gained international support, many have been left upset by Prof. Hezekiah and his church, Living Christ Mission’s insensitivity.

A video shared prior to the event announced the prayer march and specified that the idea was initiated by the International Mayor of Peace and founder of Hezekiah University, Rev. Hezekiah.

Pictures taken from the walk, show his congregants and followers holding banners and marching in support of Donald Trump ahead of the November 3 presidential polls in America.

Many Nigerians especially on Twitter were in disgust upon chancing at footage and pictures from the procession.

SEE PICTURES BELOW:

PRAYER WALK

prayer walk

Nigerian Pastor Donald Trump

Nigerian Pastor Trump

Nigerians commenting on the issue were quite critical of the man of God and his church for being so ignorant and out of touch with who they are as Nigerian and as Africans.

They claimed that it was unwise to support a man that has been branded racist and a white supremacist as evidenced by his speech and actions.

SEE SOME COMMENTS BELOW:

comment 1

tweet 2

tweet 3

Meanwhile, the #EndSars protests have erupted across Nigeria and captured global attention.

It was reported that at least 12 demonstrators at a major protest site- a toll gate in Lekki, a large district in Lagos Island, were killed by soldiers and police in the shootings labeled the ”Lekki Massacre” which left many in Nigeria and across the world reeling.

The cry for change in Nigeria, largely by the younger generation has been geared toward the disbandment of the SARS police unit accused of extrajudicial killings, extortion, and torture.

In an effort to quell the unrest, the government announced the unit would be disbanded, and promised a host of other reforms without clearly specified timeframes.

Protesters, however, are sceptical of the Nigerian government’s promises.