Nigeria News Nigerian preacher Chibuzor pledges support for disabled man in viral video
Nigeria News

Nigerian preacher Chibuzor pledges support for disabled man in viral video

By Albert
Nigerian preacher Chibuzor has pledged to offer help to a physically challenged man who was working at a construction site.

Following the viral video which broke many hearts where the disabled man is seen carrying blocks and struggling so hard, the preacher has reached out to help.

In a social media post, Chibuzor who has a long history of helping the poor and re-establishing the needy has expressed genuine interest in helping the disabled man by relocating him to a more serene environment.

Help me find this man.

“I saw this video of this disabled man, who despite his condition, went out to work hard and make a living, instead of begging.

“I have decided to relocate him to Port Harcourt and help establish him. Pls help me find him.Rt until we can locate him.”

