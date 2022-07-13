Nigerian preacher Chibuzor pledges support for disabled man in viral video

- Advertisement -

Nigerian preacher Chibuzor has pledged to offer help to a physically challenged man who was working at a construction site.

Following the viral video which broke many hearts where the disabled man is seen carrying blocks and struggling so hard, the preacher has reached out to help.

In a social media post, Chibuzor who has a long history of helping the poor and re-establishing the needy has expressed genuine interest in helping the disabled man by relocating him to a more serene environment.

“Help me find this man.

“I saw this video of this disabled man, who despite his condition, went out to work hard and make a living, instead of begging.

“I have decided to relocate him to Port Harcourt and help establish him. Pls help me find him.Rt until we can locate him.”