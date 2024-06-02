type here...
Nigerian rich man who kidnapped Afia Tandoh and allegedly murdered jer reportedly shot to death by the police

By Armani Brooklyn
Afiba Tandoh

The suspect, Andrew Amaechi Ochekwo, who was arrested in connection with the disappearance of two friends, Celine Ndudim and Afiba Tandoh, has allegedly been killed.

GhPage earlier reported that the suspect refused to reveal the whereabouts of the two young ladies.

The duo was declared missing after they travelled from Port Harcourt, Rivers State to Aba in Abia State on April 27, 2024, to see Andrew after meeting him on Facebook.

READ ALSO: Sad! Alleged video of the dead body of the GH lady who was kidnapped in Nigeria by a rich man trends

Nigerian activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who confirmed the latest development said the suspect was shot dead by vigilantes while being transported to Abuja from Abia State by police operatives.

“He was killed while trying to escape with his car. The whereabouts of Celine and Afiba is still unknown,” he added.

Mr. Harrison further said that the police’s investigations revealed that Andrew belongs to an organ harvesting syndicate.

He also shared a video of another victim of Andrew who escaped from his house after being held hostage for six days.

Source:GHpage

