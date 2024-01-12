Nigerian singer announces 130 Hours Sing-a-thon to break Afua Asantewaa’s record; date revealed

- Advertisement -

Jazmine Sawacha, a Nigerian singer has announced her eagerness to embark on a 130 hours sing-a-thon to break the yet-to-be certified record of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, a Ghanaian journalist and event organizer.

Jazmine is set to embark on a 130hrs singing marathon in March, approved by the Guinness World Record, to come off in March 2024 in Lagos, Nigeria.

This comes after Afua Asantewaa’s much-hyped sing-a-thon held during the Christmas period in which she sang nonstop for 126 hours and 52 minutes to unofficially break the previous record held by an Indian.

So far, Guinness World Records are yet to certify Asantewaa’s record but this Nigerian singer is already working hard to ensure that even if its certified, it doesn’t stand for long!