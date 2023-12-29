Nigerian singer challenges Ghana’s Afua Aduonum Guinness World Record’s longest Sing-A-Thon

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian singer known as Jazmine Sing has embarked on a 120-hour sing-a-thon, hoping to break the Guinness World Record.



Her attempt comes at a time when Ghanaian broadcaster Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is also set to begin her attempt hoping to break the same record.



Jazmine Sing hopes to sing for 120 hours starting on December 18, 2023, and ending on December 22, 2023. According to records on her TikTok account, she has done over 40 hours.



Mrs Aduonum is set to play only Ghanaian songs and will begin her attempt on December 24-27, 2023, and it will take place at the Akwaaba Village, located on the airport roundabout to Hajj Village Stretch.

Ghana’s Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is on a journey to break a world record for the longest individual singing marathon.

In her attempt to break the Guinness world record by Sunil Waghmare, an Indian who sang for 105 hours in March 2012, Afua has been singing Ghanaian songs back-to-back at the Akwaaba village.

Afua’s journey which commenced at midnight on December 24 is expected to end on December 27, which means she will be singing non-stop for 4 days 9 hours. READ MORE HERE