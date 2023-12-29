Nigerian singer challenging Afua Aduonum curses her; Says she’ll never win (Video)

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady, Jazmine Sing has predicted doom for Afua Asantewaa regarding her quest to become the record holder for the longest singing marathon held by an individual.



A video which has since gone viral and was sighted by our outfit on the Facebook page of Celebrities Buzz showed the pretty TikToker looking visibly angry and apparently hurling invectives at some people who had joined her TikTok live video.



Even though she did not directly mention the name of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, she remarked that persons supporting the Ghanaian can pray and fast yet she will not be named as the new record holder for the longest singing marathon.



She further added that between herself and Afua, she was the first to apply to the Guinness World Records for permission to attempt the longest singing marathon hence moves by another to also take on the same challenge is nothing short of greed and jealousy.



At the time of writing the report, the video by Jazmine Sing had raked in over 57 comments and 5k views.

Watch the video below…

