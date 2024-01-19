Nigerian singer, Moses Bliss proposes to his Ghanaian girlfriend – PHOTO

- Advertisement -

Few months after crying to God for a bride, Nigerian Gospel singer, Moses Bliss, proposes to his Ghanaian girlfriend in grand style.

Recall that ghpage.com reported the musician begging God for his own wife after getting dragged because Ekene Umenwa knelt for him at her wedding.

He proposed to his girlfriend, Marie Wiseborn, a Ghanaian woman based in the UK.

She is a graduate from the school of law, University of Surrey. The beautiful lady is an erudite and a dedicated Christian.

Congratulations are now pouring in for the new couple as they begin a new chapter together.