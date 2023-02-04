type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNigerian singer Oxlade fined N5m over leaked sex tape with lady
Entertainment

Nigerian singer Oxlade fined N5m over leaked sex tape with lady

By Kweku Derrick
oxlade sex tape rachyyveer
- Advertisement -

After a long tussle in court over his leaked sex tape in 2022, Nigerian singer and songwriter Oxlade has been fined N5million (GH¢133,158).

An Ikeja High Court in Lagos State awarded the money, equivalent to $10,856.82, to the plaintiff identified as John Blessing – the woman captured in the video with the singer.

In a judgment delivered on January 24, 2023, Justice Olalekan Oresanya described the musician recording their sexual activity as “despicable, horrendous, classless and distasteful.”

READ ALSO: Sex tape: Oxlade apologises to fans and lady in viral tape

The judge ordered Oxlade to pay the sum of ?5million damages to Blessing in two installments of ?3 million and ?2 million, respectively.

Nigerian singer Oxlade's intimate session with lady hits the internet 

The ruling comes after Blessing, in March 2022, filed a suit before the Court seeking ?20million damages after the sex tape leaked online.

SEE ALSO: Sextape: Alleged photos of lady seen in leaked video with Oxlade surface online

She also demanded a declaration that the singer’s act of recording his explicit sexual acts without her knowledge amounted to flagrant contravention of enabling laws, violation of her fundamental rights to dignity, privacy and freedom from discrimination.

Lady in Oxlade viral video vows to sue singer after boyfriend breaks up with her

Background

On February 9, 2022, Oxlade went viral on social media after a video purporting to be the Afrobeats singer – real name Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman – supposedly having sex with a lady broke the internet.

The alleged tape, which was reportedly leaked first on Snapchat, made its way onto various social media sites shortly after it went viral.

A week after the tape was released, Oxlade apologised to the young lady seen with him in the video. He stated that the young woman did not deserve this type of exposure she’s been forced to deal with. READ MORE HERE

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, February 4, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    4.5mph
    20 %
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News