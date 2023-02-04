- Advertisement -

After a long tussle in court over his leaked sex tape in 2022, Nigerian singer and songwriter Oxlade has been fined N5million (GH¢133,158).

An Ikeja High Court in Lagos State awarded the money, equivalent to $10,856.82, to the plaintiff identified as John Blessing – the woman captured in the video with the singer.

In a judgment delivered on January 24, 2023, Justice Olalekan Oresanya described the musician recording their sexual activity as “despicable, horrendous, classless and distasteful.”

The judge ordered Oxlade to pay the sum of ?5million damages to Blessing in two installments of ?3 million and ?2 million, respectively.

The ruling comes after Blessing, in March 2022, filed a suit before the Court seeking ?20million damages after the sex tape leaked online.

She also demanded a declaration that the singer’s act of recording his explicit sexual acts without her knowledge amounted to flagrant contravention of enabling laws, violation of her fundamental rights to dignity, privacy and freedom from discrimination.

Background

On February 9, 2022, Oxlade went viral on social media after a video purporting to be the Afrobeats singer – real name Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman – supposedly having sex with a lady broke the internet.

The alleged tape, which was reportedly leaked first on Snapchat, made its way onto various social media sites shortly after it went viral.

A week after the tape was released, Oxlade apologised to the young lady seen with him in the video. He stated that the young woman did not deserve this type of exposure she's been forced to deal with.