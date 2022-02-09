Nigerian singer Oxlade’s intimate session with lady hits the internet 

Nigerian singer Oxlade has had his intimate video leaked on the internet
Per the content of the video, Oxlade was seen having a hot sex session with a lady and was recording it.
He was seen gingerly giving hot stokes to the lady in a video that has gone viral on the internet.
Remember, Oxlade is the same artist who Sarkodie featured on his Non-Ling Thing track on the No Pressure Album.
Check Out Video Below:
Oxlade has definitely been following my lessons pic.twitter.com/edMhsFGsLX
— in my bag. (@TwelveGavge) February 8, 2022
Another video also had Oxlade playing with his manhood in a video.
That’s not all o oxlade ??? pic.twitter.com/SLULWtBZ9v
— Teezbaby? (@_teez__) February 8, 2022