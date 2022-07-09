Nigerian singer Teni marries her long-time boyfriend? Nice wedding photos drop

- Advertisement -

Nigerian female vocalist, Teni, has caused a massive stir on the internet after dropping a set of alluring wedding pictures on her various social media pages.

In a Twitter post, Teni shared a heartwarming and resounding picture of herself in an expensive wedding gown.

READ ALSO: Man proposes to girlfriend during Teni’s billionaire concert in London

Her admirers have since hijacked the comments section of the tweet drop all kinds of heartfelt positive words for the diva.

While some fans are ecstatic about the news, others seem to believe she may be getting ready for a music video shoot.

READ ALSO: Video: Stonebwoy utterly amused as Teni unleashes her fake Patoa skills

Take a look at the picture below to know more…

Check out some of the popular comments gathered under the elegant wedding photo of Teni.

@Odocks – Is this for a music video, abi it’s for real

@Ebubenwoke – Wait oh, is My Teni getting married or is this just a video shootMake I sabi as I go craze

@Ayastickz – Teni look at me in the eyes and tell me you’re not getting married to someone else, this is a skit right??

@Tony_Of_Lagos – Wish us a very happy married life

If Teni has indeed walked the aisle, we wish her and the lucky all the best life has to offer. And even if it’s a music video shoot, may it be be blessed !