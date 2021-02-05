Nigerian socialite explains how she deals with women who chase her husband

Nigerian social media celebrity, Jane Mena has waded into the story of how a lady, with her brother, conspired and allegedly murdered a makeup artist believed to have been cheating with her boyfriend.

Ghpage had earlier reported a murder case involving one Chiamaka and her brother Emeka and a lady named Ijeoma.

Ifezue Chiamaka and Ifezue Emeka were, on Wednesday, 3rd February 2021 arraigned before an Enugu Magistrate Court after allegedly murdering a makeup artist.

In Jane Mena’s opinion, women should blamed their men for cheating and not the women they cheat with.

In a post on her Instagram page, Jane expressed that should she discover that her husband has a mistress, she would hold him responsible.

She added that she would never disrespect another woman or go as far as taking her life because she is with her man.

Jane called for justice for Ijeoma, the lady whose life was allegedly taken by Chiamaka and her brother Emeka.

”If you text my Man and he responds seemingly well, I Assume he gave you his number so you can actually Text him. If you call him and he also relates fine, I assume he called you first. If you chill with him, I also assume he told you where to find him. I blame him for any conversation and attention he gives to any other woman other than me. I won’t disrespect or go as far as killing any lady because she OWES ME NOTHING as it’s my man’s job to respect me. So Ladies, I just wanted y’all to know that a real man will never put you in a position just to make you look stupid and please, Try as much as possible to Avoid Triangulated Affairs. As the saying goes, when you are on the road, you are the only sane person, every other person is mad #justiceforijeoma”, she wrote.

SEE POST BELOW:

However, present during the court proceedings for the murder case in was an eye witness who claimed to have seen Emeka Ifezue pouring acid on Ijeoma.

Also present was Chiamaka’s boyfriend who was willing to testify against the two siblings.

Meanwhile, the case has adjourned to February 24th, 2021.