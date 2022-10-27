Student deported from the UK for working more than 20 hours per day

A Nigerian student has been deported from the United Kingdom for exceeding the daily maximum working hours (limit).

As per the labour laws in the UK, an individual must not engage in commercial activity for more than 20 hours out of the 24 hours in a day.

A Twitter user going by the handle @Oludeewon posted the article and claimed that foreign students are not legally permitted to work more than 20 hours per week in the UK.

Evidently, the Nigerian had violated the requirements of his student visa, which forbids him from working more than 20 hours per week.

Unfortunately, his visa was revoked because he didn’t follow the rules and meet the requirements.

Read The Reasons For Termination Below…

“Reasons for cancellation

A decision has been made to cancel your permission to stay in the UK so that it expires with immediate effect. The reasons for this are:

You are specifically considered a person who has gained leave to remain by deception. You were granted leave to remain until 14/09/2027, after applying foria work leave to remain visa.

This was granted after you declared you have not breached any previous conditions of your T4 student visa. Your permission has been cancelled because you previously failed to comply with your student visa by working more th n 20 hours per week, breaching your conditions.

I am therefore satisfied that you have ceased to fulfil the requiremen of your visa. Your permission is cancelled from 19/10/2022.”