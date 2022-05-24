type here...
Nigeria News
Oscar Brown: How Nigerian TikToker was poisoned to death by friend
Oscar Brown: How Nigerian TikToker was poisoned to death by friend

By Albert
Nigerian Tik Tok star, Oscar Brown dies
Nigerian Tik Toker Oscar Brown, has died.

According to the report, he dies shortly after he had been poisoned by a friend.

According to social media sources, the TikTok star died on Monday, May 23, in Asaba, Delta State.

Oscar was poisoned for the second time, according to reports, after surviving the previous attempt on his life.

Family and friends used social media to express their sorrow over his death.

Oscar Chima Brown, a relative of the deceased, said on Facebook:

“Oscar Chima Brown?Oscar Chima Brown RipOscar Chima Brown

With sorrow in our heart we the family of EBUKA popular know as Oscar Brown painful announce the pass on of our brother and son, who died on 23rd of May 2022, after been poisoned by someone.

Please in case anyone that want to know more about the burial arrangement kindly 09090475312 on whatsapp and please your support is needed….”

