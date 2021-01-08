Nigerian Twins share abominable story of how they fell in love and got married

- Advertisement -

Some twins from Nigeria have shared the odious story of their union as husband and wife with the general public in a social media post.

The young unapologetic couple in a TikTok video recalled their tough experiences throughout their love journey.

Realizing as teenagers that the bond between them was beyond being siblings, these twins oddly fell in love with each other- an act society finds abominable.

Apparently, their parents and friends found out they had gotten intimate and called them evil while disowning them.

The twins claim that they moved out and settled on their own and decided to make their relationship official by walking down the aisle.

With family and friends all refusing to show up to their wedding, they got married regardless and now have a daughter together.

The twin sister states that she bore their daughter when she was 17; after they got wed.

They asked for people to accept them as they are and not judge them.