type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Nigerian Twins share abominable story of how they fell in love and...
Lifestyle

Nigerian Twins share abominable story of how they fell in love and got married

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Nigerian twins married
Nigerian twins married
- Advertisement -

Some twins from Nigeria have shared the odious story of their union as husband and wife with the general public in a social media post.

The young unapologetic couple in a TikTok video recalled their tough experiences throughout their love journey.

Realizing as teenagers that the bond between them was beyond being siblings, these twins oddly fell in love with each other- an act society finds abominable.

Apparently, their parents and friends found out they had gotten intimate and called them evil while disowning them.

The twins claim that they moved out and settled on their own and decided to make their relationship official by walking down the aisle.

With family and friends all refusing to show up to their wedding, they got married regardless and now have a daughter together.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

The twin sister states that she bore their daughter when she was 17; after they got wed.

They asked for people to accept them as they are and not judge them.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, January 8, 2021
Accra
clear sky
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
62 %
4.5mph
0 %
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News