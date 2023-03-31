- Advertisement -

A Nigerian woman and her husband are currently the happiest couples on earth right now as they have welcomed a set of quintuplets after nine years of marriage.

Yes, you read right! – five healthy babies in one pregnancy delivery.

Mrs. Chidimma Amaechi has been married for nine years without a child.

But when God decided to bless her with the seed of the womb, he did not only give her one, not two, not three, not even four, but five healthy babies.

The quintuplets, comprising three boys and two girls, were delivered at Trinity hospital Awka, Anambra state on Thursday, March 30.

After the news broke, friends and family who could not contain their joy trooped to social media to congratulate the couple.

A Facebook user named Nzubechi Elizabeth wrote: “God is gracious. A woman by the name Chidimma Amaechi just delivered five(quinduplet) children at Trinity hospital Awka, anambra state. Miracle no dey tire jesus. After nine years of waiting. Jesus igweeeeeeeeeee”.

Another Facebook user, Nnamani Nicky Ginika wrote:

“Big congratulations to u dearie Chidimma Amaechi. The Lord has shown you mercy after 9 years of waiting. To everywoman trusting God for the fruit of the womb..the Lord will remember you in this way..Amen”.

A third user Onyinye Peace wrote:

“DIS GOD IS TOO MUCH AFTER 9 YEARS WAITING GOD WIPE HER TEARS AWAY WITH 5 AMAZING CHILDREN 3 ARMY OFFICER AND TWO AMAZING BEAUTIFUL MODELS IT CAN ONLY B GOD CONGRATULATIONS Chidimma Amaechi. 9 years of waiting. 9 years of delay. 9 years of weeping. 9 years of sleepless nights. 9 years of mockery. 9 years of shame ended. To all awaiting mother’s the God who took away away my shame shall visit you and give you this kind of blessings.”