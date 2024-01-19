Nigerian woman welcomes triplets with husband after 6 years of waiting

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian woman and her husband, Emmanuel, have welcomed triplets after six years of childlessness.

The good new was shared by internet personality, Omotunde Adebowale-david, who took it to Instagram as she shared the beautiful photos of the woman with her three babies, two boys and a girl.

Omotunde, who is known for her popular role, Adaku in Funke Akindele‘s comedic drama series, Jenifa’s diaries, congratulated the couple for the new additions into their family after years of patiently waiting for God’s answers.

In the photo emerging online, the happy mother, who is still at hospital, could be seen embracing her new bundles of joy with smile written all over her face.

The post reads;

“My former Manager and his beautiful wife after 6 years gave us triplets …. I have cried and danced and I’m just deliriously happy … it you are waiting God is coming through! I know like I know my name @emmaoffei and wifey congratulations again!”.