Nigerians are secretly k!lling Ghanaians- Spirito drops shocking information

Lion Spirito has stated emphatically and proven beyond reasonable doubt that Nigerians are k!lling Ghanaians.

Speaking in an interview with Bullet on Sikka FM, Lion Spirito stated that secretly, Nigerians are k!lling and kidnapping Ghanaians.

The shoving disclosure comes after the popular Ghanaian was asked to advise Ghanaians before he left the studio.

Spirito advised all Ghanaians to take very good care of themselves to avoid becoming prey to some Nigerians.

In elaborating on his statement, Spirito stated that some Nigerians are in Ghana kidnapping and k!lling innocent souls.

He shockingly disclosed that most Nigerians who are seen on the streets of Ghana selling phone accessories have a hidden agenda of kidnapping and k!lling innocent Ghanaians.

He, however, noted that his advice comes because the Ghana Police is aware this goes on; however, they act nonchalantly about the whole issue.