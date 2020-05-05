Nigerians attack Stonebwoy for saying Naija artists always pass through Ghana to get a name

- Advertisement -

Stonebwoy has incurred the ire of Nigerians over comments he made attributed to Nigerian musicians passing through Ghana before making a hit.

It’s evidential that they are not happy about the aforementioned statement from the Bhim Nation President, Stonebwoy and they have taken on him.

Some angry Nigerians have taken to social media to lambaste him for making those statements.

READ ALSO: Baby Maxin becomes brand ambassador for a clothing company

Ghpage.com has gathered a few of those comments directed at Stonebwoy:

@Cynthiabrightney: “Kupe boys and even the Ghanaian undertakers, who announced them to the world Nigeria wey be global ‘blower’ blowing international artiste since 19 kiridim”

@Olumide_babs: “Ever since he featured Sean Paul, this boy’s brain been operating in a reverse mode”

@Andyblayz: “He’s talking in the rubbish that don’t make sense”

@Regions.rehab: “Nigeria artiste pass through Ghana to blow like really. It’s just like saying American Artistes pass through Nigeria to blow.”

@Blassicbaggie: “They need carry this one go hospital ASAP”

@eggie5star: “It’s Only Mr Eazi! No one else”

@thriftbysophie: “Loool, if I didn’t school in Ghana I wouldn’t have known any Ghanaian artist Loool”

You may be asking yourself why are these angry Nigerians throwing shots at the Stonebwoy, Well here’s the full gist of how it all started.

Stonebwoy in an Instagram live convo with Tunde Balogun (a top Nigerian media personality) said the majority of Nigerian musicians pass through Ghana before becoming popular and making hits.

READ ALSO: Bisa Kdei claps back at Kofi Asamoah over his comments

In the voice of Stonebwoy during the InstaChat he said; “There’s a blessing here that you guys tap from and run with. No Ghanaian artiste who is big in Ghana had ever had to go to pass through Nigerian to qualify to blow in the country”.

He added that there is no big Ghanaian artiste who had to pass through Nigeria to make it big. This caused the whole confusion.