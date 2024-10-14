GhPageEntertainmentNigerians Can’t Speak English- Fameye Attacks
Nigerians Can’t Speak English- Fameye Attacks

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaian Musician, Fameye has launched a scathing attack on Nigerians in a recent interview flying across social media platforms.

Speaking with Zionfelix on Zionfelix TV, Fameye labeled Nigerians “dumb”, saying they are not better than Ghana in anything.

This comes after the musician was musically comparing Ghana to Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria is not in any way better than Ghana, however, their population, smartness, and ability to gain international recognition make it look like they are better than Ghana.

“It has to do with their type of investment and their population. But apart from that, i don’t see anything else. They cannot even speak English. Nigerians don’t know how to speak English”, stated.

Meanwhile, Fameye disclosed that Ghanaian musicians invest so much into their craft, however, they are unable to make it because of the population.

Source:Gh Page

