Nigerians in Ghana caused heavy traffic at the capital city of Accra, Ghana as they demonstrated in support of the EndSARS protest in Nigeria.

Their demonstration caused serious traffic congestion on the streets of Accra especially at Circle where the demonstrators were packed.

This even angered some motorists in some viral videos who questioned why they were causing so much noise and recklessly driving around the city.

Nigerians all over the world in solidarity have joined the #EndSARS protest currently ongoing in Nigeria.

The youth are protesting and calling for an end to police brutalities in the country.

They are calling on the government to disbanded the controversial Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

Although the government has reformed the SARS to SWAT, the youth are still protesting and calling for total disband and prosecution of some key personalities.

The global community have mounted pressure on the Nigerian government to cease the brutalities after soldiers and policemen opened fire on innocent protestors