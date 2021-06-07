- Advertisement -

Founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel Prophet Nigel Gaisie has broken his silence about his prophecy on 31st December where he said a big man of God was going to die.

Yesterday, news of the death of Prophet T.B Joshua came as a shock to many. Few hours after the news, a video of Nigel Gaisie prophesying about the death of a popular man of God surfaced.

Well, he has reacted to the passing of T.B Joshua blaming it on Nigerians and Africans as a whole for the way they handle men of God on the continent.

According to him, people have been bad-mouthing African preachers describing them as fake pastors amongst other things.

Speaking during his church sermon, he questioned why Pastors in foreign countries tend to live long but the story is different when it comes to Africa because what the black man knows to do best is tag people as fake.

Citing an example, he mentioned the name of another popular preacher Pastor Chris saying that due to how Nigerians were treating him, he had to relocate to South Africa but these same people followed him to that place and continued spreading evil and lies about him.

Nigel Gaisie added that as it stands now, Pastor Chris doesn’t know his stand if whether he is staying in Nigeria or South Africa. He also mentioned the name of other preachers who have relocated from Africa because of these things.

The Preacher mentioned that now that T.B Joshua is no more people are posting him or their status and social media saying “RIP” but they never showed love to him when he was alive.

Watch the video below:

Nigel Gaisie told his congregation that all that they(men of God) is love and not money because God has given them enough money.

He also threatened to block some people on Whatsapp because they failed to call him to wish him a Happy Birthday adding that they would be the same people who would be writing things about him when he dies.

He urged his congregation to show love, support and encouragement to men of God because those are the little things that breaks them down if they don’t get it from their members.