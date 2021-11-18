‘Nigerians are not doing better music than us, they are getting some privileges’ – Kumai Eugene

- Advertisement -

Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene has boldly asserted that Nigerian music is not doing any better than Ghanaian music.

Arguably Nigerian music compared to Ghana music appears to be doing well on the international market.

Most of their artists (Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, et al) have broken through the ‘Music Market’ collaborating with Top International artists.

Eugene believes it’s rather a bit aggressive for one to say Nigerians are doing better than Ghanaians relating to music especially when the likes of himself, Shatta Wale, Kidi, Sarkodie are doing their very best to drop hit on hit songs.

The ‘Bunker’ crooner stressed that Nigerians are not doing better music than Ghanaians rather they are enjoying specific privileges we as Ghanaians lack.

Pointing out some of the privileges, Kuami Eugene mentioned that Nigerians have the funds and the numbers (mind you Nigeria has over 200m people) to support their music.

With only a little over 30million people in Ghana, it’s kinda hard for Ghana Music to thrive on the international market.

As a result of the huge numbers Nigerians have, when an investor wants to invest in music, he’ll first look at Nigeria before considering Ghana” Eugene explained.

His comments come after Rashad in an interview on GHPage TV asked him; “If He (Kuami Eugene) thinks Nigerians are doing better music than Ghanaian?”

Watch the video below, he said a lot more in there: